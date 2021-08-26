Governor Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of US service members, victims killed in Kabul, Afghanistan terror attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — By executive order, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the United States Service Members and Victims Killed in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The executive order aligns with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on August 30.

We condemn these terrorist attacks and pray that the friends and families of the victims will be comforted by the outpouring of love and charity from their respective communities and from this nation. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 27, 2021

Regarding the executive order, Sisolak said:

“Today, we will lower the flags to remember and honor those U.S. service members and other victims and their loved ones. We condemn these terrorist attacks and pray that the friends and families of the victims will be comforted by the outpouring of love and charity from their respective communities and from this nation.” “The First Lady and I extend our love and condolences to the families affected by this senseless tragedy and continue to mourn alongside them and their loved ones during these trying times.” – Governor Sisolak

On August 26, 2021, U.S. service members and other victims were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Nevadans honor the ultimate sacrifice made by these service members and all members of our nation’s Military.