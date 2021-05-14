Governor Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – On Saturday, May 15, the flags of the United States and the flags for the State of Nevada will be lowered at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds. The mandate comes by executive order, which aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

President Joe Biden proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“We are indebted to the brave men and women who serve as law enforcement officers and put their lives on the line every day to keep the peace, enforce our laws, and provide help in times of emergency and crisis”, said Gov. Sisolak. “The State of Nevada honors all of the law enforcement officers and remembers those who have been killed in the line of duty in our great State and throughout the United States.”