Governor Sisolak orders flags lowered in honor of General Colin Powell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public buildings and grounds until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22 in honor of Gen. Colin Powell and his life of service to our nation.

The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon.

“General Powell was a fearless leader, remarkable American, and the first

Black U.S. Secretary of State who served as a devoted and dedicated leader

to this great nation,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I send our love

and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”