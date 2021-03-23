Governor Sisolak orders flags in Nevada to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Boulder, Colorado shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags in Nevada to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

“Nevadans join the rest of the nation in mourning the ten lives taken far too soon in Boulder, Colorado,” said Governor Sisolak. “Our hearts ache for the families and friends who lost loved ones in this senseless and horrific tragedy. Kathy and I, along with the entire State of Nevada, will hold them and the Boulder community close in our hearts and in our prayers.”

The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

An American flag flies at half-staff above the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

