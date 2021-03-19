Governor Sisolak makes his quarterly salary donation to Nevada schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak gave his quarterly salary donation towards improving education in Nevada in the sum of $27,392.88 for this first quarter of 2021. The funds are intended to help at least 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools across the state.

As part of a pre-election promise, Governor Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak set up a separate bank account for the governor’s paychecks in 2019 so that his monthly net salary could accrue allowing him to make his donation every fiscal trimester to the Nevada Department of Education’s Education Gift Fund.

“The education of our children continues to be of utmost importance to me and these continued donations remain a symbol of my lasting commitment to Nevada’s educators, families, and the children of our public schools.” Governor Steve Sisolak

The governor instructed the state’s Department of Education to distribute the funds specifically to the 416 Title I schools across the state with each getting a one-time donation of $1,000 with any remaining funds to also be evenly distributed within these schools.

To date, the governor has made $214,000 in contributions since he took office in January 2019.