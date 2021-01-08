Governor Sisolak makes good on promise and continues to donate quarterly salary of $27,218.98 to Nevada schools

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is keeping his word and has once again donated his quarterly State salary donation of $27,218.98 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools. The latest donation makes it a total of more than $187,000 in contributions since taking office in January 2019 that Sisolak has donated.

After the disbursements are made, the Governor will have donated to more than 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools all across the state, his office said.

Donating his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term was a pre-election promise made by Sisolak. He said he’s doing it to positively impact Nevada’s public schools.

“The First Lady and I are humbled by the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives and the educational opportunities for the children of this State,” Governor Sisolak said. “These are trying times for all of us, and our students, educators, and schools are no exception. These continued donations throughout my term remain a symbol of my commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools.