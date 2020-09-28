Governor Sisolak makes 6th salary donation to Nevada schools

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made his sixth state salary donation of $25,872 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools. Since taking office in January 2019, he has donated more than $160,000 in contributions.

After the disbursements are made, Gov. Sisolak will have donated to more than 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools across Nevada.

Before being elected, Sisolak promised to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada’s public schools.

support NV's public schools, totaling more than $160,000 since taking office in January '19. The First Lady & I are humbled by the opportunity to give back to our schools, especially during this particularly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/eT7lmifIMt — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 28, 2020

“The First Lady and I are pleased to once again be able to do this for Nevada schools. We are humbled by the opportunity to give back to our students and educators, especially during this particularly difficult time. These donations serve as a symbol of my commitment to our schools, and we will continue to make these donations throughout my term as we continue the necessary work to improve our State’s education system.” Governor Sisolak

