Sparks Mayor Ron Smith passes away following battle with cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sparks Mayor Ron Smith passed away Wednesday following a nearly 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 71 years old.

Mayor Smith has been serving as the 25th Mayor of Sparks, Nevada since 2018. He was elected to the Sparks City Council in November 2006 and was re-elected to four-year terms in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He served as Sparks Mayor Pro Tempore from 2012-2018, according to the city.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement on the passing of Sparks Mayor Ron Smith:

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sparks Mayor Ron Smith. Smith had a long history of service to the Sparks community, first elected to City Council in 2006 and serving as mayor since 2018. With an eye on growth, economic development and flood control, Smith was focused on helping the community he loved so much. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to the City of Sparks and the Smith family and friends and we’ll keep them in our thoughts and prayers over the difficult days ahead.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve tweeted her condolences, saying “We’ll mostly remember him for his unwavering friendship, and determination in bringing our sister cities together.”

Smith is survived by and his wife Karen, four children and nine grandchildren.

Sparks is a city in Washoe County and is located just east of Reno, Nevada.