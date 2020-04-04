Governor Sisolak issues recommendations for face coverings to prevent spread of COVID-19

With a bottle of hand sanitizer on a table nearby, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency amid coronavirus fears, at a news conference Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Medical Advisory Team advising him, Governor Sisolak issued guidelines for Nevadas who wish to use some kind of face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. With many FDA-regulated masks on short supply, the state has provided these guidelines for improvised face coverings:

When creating an improvised face covering, make sure it fits snugly around the nose and mouth, from the nose to the chin, and all the way to the cheeks past the corners of your mouth. There should be no openings.

Use breathable, but tightly woven fabric.

The material should be washable, so you can reuse the face covering. You’ll want to wash it thoroughly after use.

Tough fabric is the best. When you wash it, you’ll want to use high temperatures and a cleaning product – preferably bleach – so the material will need to hold up.

You’re going to be breathing through the material, so it should be able to handle the amount of moisture you produce when breathing.

Make sure it’s securely fastened behind your ears. Elastic typically works, especially when it’s looped behind the ears.

Always remember a few key things about your alternate or improvised face covering: The face covering should always be properly put on and taken off to avoid self-contamination – avoid touching the front of the face covering. Change out your face covering and wash it when it becomes saturated from breathing into it, or if you think you might have been in a contaminated situation Don’t share! Even with members of your household! Keep them separated, clearly labeled, and in separate containers.



