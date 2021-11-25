Governor Sisolak helps serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The line in front of the dining hall at Catholic Charities seemed never-ending.

everyone waiting to get their hands on a hot Thanksgiving meal.

8 News Now spoke with Guy Ellington, who was homeless for a year, however, he is now in temporary housing with Catholic Charities.

On this Thanksgiving day, Ellington says he is thankful for the help he has received.

“I am grateful to be here and have this opportunity,” he says. “There is help here if they want it, there is a lot of people that don’t want it, a lot of people using drugs, homeless stopped me from using.”

Governor Steve Sisolak wanted to help out during Thursday’s big feast. He was in charge of dessert at the pie station.

“This is extremely important to me we have got a lot of people in desperate need living on the streets, a lot of people don’t have food security,” the governor said.

Catholic Charities says they always make 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving, they always have enough for seconds but those interested have to loop around the line all over again from the outside.

On top of the 1,000 meals served in person, Catholic Charities also delivered 2,400 meals on wheels.

For many like John Blake a Thanksgiving meal doesn’t just fill their tummies but their hearts as well.

My mom and dad both passed away from cancer. Don’t have a lot of family left, I miss those times especially my mom’s cooking, there’s nothing like your mom’s cooking,” Blake tells 8 News Now.