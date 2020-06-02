Governor Sisolak extends emergency directive through June 30, statewide moratorium on evictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced an emergency directive on March 29 that put a statewide moratorium on evictions and last through the duration of the State of Emergency.

This Directive will now remain in effect through June 30, 2020, unless terminated or extended by a subsequent Directive related to March 12, 2020 Declaration of Emergency to facilitate the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, I announced, in coordination with @NevadaAG Aaron Ford, an emergency directive placing a moratorium on the vast majority of evictions—residential and commercial—in order to provide some needed financial relief to Nevadans at a time of great uncertainty. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 29, 2020

Thousands of Nevadans have either been laid off or are working reduced hours because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage.

The extension of this Directive is to protect Nevada residents in this difficult time.

For more information on the emergency directive extension or other COVID-19 information, click here to visit the Nevada Health Response website.