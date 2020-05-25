Governor Sisolak expected to make announcement on Phase 2 start date this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are now more than two weeks into Phase 1 of Nevada’s reopening plan, following months of COVID-19 closures. Many are wondering when Phase 2 will begin and when casinos can reopen.

Governor Sisolak is expected to make an announcement about Phase 2 on Tuesday. He has set a target date of June 4th for the reopening of Nevada’s gaming industry, which includes casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Nevada Gaming Control Board for approval seven days before reopening.

The board will be meeting with state and local health and safety officers on Tuesday to give an update on COVID-19 response measures at resort hotels. The results of that meeting, as well as the latest trends in Nevada’s COVID-19 cases and deaths, will determine if the June 4th reopening date can be met.

Governor Sisolak says he wants Nevada casinos to get back to business soon, but he wants to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible.

“I’ve coordinated with the gaming companies. It’s important that when visitors come here, when they start coming back to Las Vegas and Nevada, they know that this is the safest place in the world to come and vacation,” Governor Sisolak said. “That they feel they’ll be able to enjoy themselves and not take the virus back home with them. So we’re going out of our way to make sure that that happens.”

Several resorts on the Las Vegas Strip have already released their reopening plans. They include strict social distancing guidelines, thermal cameras at entry points and more frequent disinfecting.

The governor is planning to hold a press conference on Phase 2 of reopening on Tuesday. That will happen after the Nevada Gaming Control Board has their meeting.