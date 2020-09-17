Governor Sisolak discusses COVID-19 progress in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the COVID-19 update Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak talked about his frustrations over the president’s recent events. He also said the state is heading in the right direction when it comes to cases, but he expects to see an increase.

On a COVID-19 response team call Wednesday, Governor Sisolak applauded the actions being taken by residents.

“This did not happen by chance it is by the hard work and sacrifice that true Nevadans made,” Governor Sisolak said.

He says cases may be down now, but we could see an increase following Labor Day Weekend and the president’s recent rallies. Sisolak explained his frustrations about the events and said this is why he sent the letter to the vice president.

To read the full letter, CLICK HERE.

As progress continues, he says the mitigation task force is set to meet Thursday to determine if larger events can happen with more than 50 people.

“I have asked this group to review the gathering capacity limits to see how we can make adjustments that are Nevada specific tailored to the economic and social activities in our state,” Governor Sisolak said.

He says the group will meet to come up with a plan as to what will change.

“Once this is developed it could impact everything from church gatherings to business meetings,” Sisolak said.

8 news now asked about Halloween events and trick or treating. The governor says that is something they will take into consideration within the next few weeks.

The mitigation task for is set to meet Thursday morning at 10 am. 8 News Now will be covering it, and will update you on what decision will be made.