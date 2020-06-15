Governor Sisolak calls for investigation after legal observers were detained during protest on The Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A protest on the Las Vegas Strip last night called for an end to police brutality, but things quickly escalated, and legal observers were caught in the chaos.

Legal observers are volunteers who are usually local attorneys and law students. Their role during a protest is to take notes on what happens and get information of those who are detained by police.

Our crew saw plenty of them on The Strip Saturday night, wearing red shirts, clearly identifying who they were. 8 News Now captured video of a legal observer who was detained by Metro Police during last night’s protest.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild says six legal observers were detained. One of them is public defender Christopher Peterson, who we spoke with Sunday afternoon.

Peterson says legal observers are completely separate from the protests. They are only there to document what happens.

The protest Saturday night got heated when metro police blocked Las Vegas Boulevard at Russell Road, so demonstrators had to make their way west. Peterson told 8 News Now he asked police if he could pass them, and they said yes. But he says as he was getting information from a detained protester Metro officers then detained him, much to his surprise.

“You are always prepared for whatever is supposed to be happening. We actually go through a certified training with the National Lawyers Guild, and part of that training is being prepared for a range of police conduct, directed toward protesters but also directed toward us,” Peterson said. “So as far as, was I surprised generally that I might be detained at a protest, no. But was I surprised at the time that it happened, yes.”

Peterson told 8 News Now the local chapter of the National Lawyers Guild was created just a couple weeks ago in response to the tense protests here in Las Vegas.

Governor Sisolak also released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying:

Legal observers provide a valuable service as part of our system of justice by informing protesters about how to lawfully express their rights and answering questions about what conduct is lawful. Any reports of police action against legal observers should be fully investigated and reviewed so a full understanding of what happened can be determined. That information should be used to develop long-term solution to avoid a similar re-occurrence in the future. Governor Steve Sisolak

The ACLU of Nevada also released a statement regarding Metro, saying, in part, “they give arbitrary and random orders to disperse, allowing crowds only minutes to comply before police start to detain demonstrators.”

8 News Now spoke to a local attorney who is representing the legal observers who were detained Saturday night. She said metro police acted too aggressively.

8 News Now reached out to metro for a statement, but we have not heard back from them.