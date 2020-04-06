Governor Sisolak calling on Nevadans to join fight against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response Center are calling on retired doctors, medical students and more across the state, to join the fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Sisolak signed an emergency directive last week, creating the Battle Born Medical Corps, which is an effort to expand Nevada’s healthcare workforce during the COVID-19 crisis. Its mission is to get as many people to work as possible, to care for coronavirus patients.

Gov. Sisolak is calling on retired doctors and nurses, medical students, and even doctors from out of state and out of the country to help out. The emergency directive waives certain licensing requirements to allow these medical professionals to provide much-needed assistance in hospitals across Nevada.

Those interested can go to ServNV.org. You just need to create an account and put in your information, which includes skills and qualifications. Even so, doctors are authorized to practices outside the scope of their specialization, if necessary. 8 News NOW reporter Orko Manna recently spoke to a retired doctor in Las Vegas, who wants to join the fight.

“I see that I could be useful at this time, in a state of crisis,” said Dr. Reeta Thukral, a retired kidney specialist. “As a physician, I feel like it’s my obligation, and I want to go out there and help out.”

The waiver of certain licensing requirements will expire at the end of the declared emergency.

Again, the website for those interesting in helping is ServNV.org.

And here is some more information:

The directive applies to providers of medical services in licensed skilled professions deemed necessary by the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team.

Some of these practitioners include:

Medical Doctors

Physician Assistants

Nurse Practitioners

Advanced Practice Registered Nurses

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

Emergency Medical Technicians

Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians

Respiratory Care Practitioners

Paramedics

Pharmacists

Pharmacy Technicians

Medical students

Nursing students

Medical Laboratory Directors or Technicians

Licensed or Certified Behavioral Health Professionals.

And here is more information about the sign up process:

Please follow the below instructions to complete your profile and background check:

1. Visit www.ServNV.org, Nevada’s statewide emergency medical provider volunteer platform. This platform provides the state with the ability to perform your background check and maintain a database of available medical providers who can assist with emergency medical operations.

2. Click on the ‘register now’ button on the right-hand side of the page.

3. The first thing you will be asked to do is Add an Organization.

4. Click “add organization” in the top left-hand corner a. Please select “provisional” from the list of options, regardless of whether you are already affiliated with the organization you are electing to serve at. b. Hit select on the lower right-hand corner.

5. Next, you will be asked to create account information. Enter a username and password.

6. Agree to the Terms of Service and the Privacy Policy.

7. Enter your name and address information.

8. Enter contact information (email, telephone number).

9. Enter your occupation and occupational status:a. Note that this section includes two occupational types, medical and non-medical. Occupations are listed in alphabetical order.

10. At this point, you are now registered for the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers.a. Please take the time to fill out ALL sections listed in your Profile Summaryi. This includes: Identity; Deployment preferences; contact; occupations; training; skills and certifications; medical history; and the background check.ii. Once you have completed all of these sections, they will appear green. This indicates that your profile is now complete.