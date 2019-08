LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday, at 6:50 p.m. the opening ceremony for the opening day of the Las Vegas Aviators’ baseball season got underway.

The division Triple-A to the Oakland A’s team is playing in its new stadium out by Downtown Summerlin. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m.

Governor Steve Sisolak, D-NV, was in attendance for the first game. 8 News NOW Reporter Chris Maathuis has the story.