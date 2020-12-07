Governor Sisolak appoints new nuclear projects executive director

CARSON CITY, Nevada (KLAS) – Governor Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Dr. Fred Dilger as the Executive Director for the Agency for Nuclear Projects.

“Dr. Dilger has been at the forefront in our State’s efforts in nuclear waste policy and in halting the Yucca Mountain Project,” Governor Sisolak said.

Dr. Dilger replaces Bob Halstead, who retired in July after serving as Executive Director for the agency for 11 years. Dr. Dilger’s appointment is effective today, Monday, Dec. 7

Sisolak shared that Dr. Dilger has amassed over two decades of experience and training in the field of nuclear waste policy and most recently served as the Administrator for the Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects.

He previously held the positions of Principal for Black Mountain Research and Principal Planner for Clark County Comprehensive Planning. Additionally, he was appointed to the Nevada High-Speed Rail Authority by Governor Sandoval and has been a Transportation Analyst for the Nevada State Department of Transportation.

Dr. Dilger earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Pennsylvania State University. He has two master’s degrees, one from University College London and the other from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his Ph.D from Arizona State University.

Dr. Dilger served his country in the US Army and the US Army reserve.

“I am confident his dedication and expertise will continue to lead the Agency of Nuclear Projects and our great State of Nevada in the right direction,” added Sisolak.