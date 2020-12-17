Governor Sisolak appoints Joi Holliday-Sparrow as legislative director

CARSON CITY, Nevada (KLAS) — Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Joi Holliday-Sparrow as Legislative Director for the Governor’s Office.

Holliday-Sparrow’s appointment is effective Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

“I am very excited to welcome Joi Holliday-Sparrow to the Governor’s Office as our new Legislative Director,” said Governor Sisolak.

“As a long-time policy analyst with extensive legislative work experience, Joi’s skillset will be invaluable to our team and to our great State of Nevada,” added Sisolak.

Holliday-Sparrow most recently served as the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Senior Policy Analyst, assisting in the development of policies and initiatives to accomplish system-wide goals established by the NSHE Board of Regents and the Chancellor.

Prior to that, Holliday-Sparrow led several roles at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce including Policy Analyst, Government Affairs Coordinator, and Member Engagement & Event Coordinator.



Throughout her career, Holliday-Sparrow has remained devoted to her community serving as Board Member for Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus, Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. As well as volunteering her time at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Clark County School District, and The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Holliday-Sparrow received her Bachelor of Arts from Winston-Salem State University, a Master in Higher Education & Policy from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Public Affairs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.