Governor Sisolak announces new appointment to Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Tammy Cordova to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN). She currently serves as the chief counsel for the PUC Regulatory Operations Staff attorneys. Her first day as commissioner is June 22, and she will be stationed in Southern Nevada.

“With more than two decades of experience, Tammy is an excellent choice for the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. She is able to hit the ground running with her wealth of experience having served as the chief counsel for the PUC staff,” said Governor Sisolak.

Cordova brings over 25 years of experience in state government and the United States Navy. She has worked for PUCN since 2001 as an administrative attorney, assistant staff counsel and staff counsel, with duties in both Northern and Southern Nevada. During her tenure at the PUCN, she has focused on a collaborative and practical approach to providing the recommendations and analysis of the Regulatory Operations Staff to the Commission. Cordova served as an Officer in the United States Navy from 1991 to 1996, and was an Executive Director in Europe of a branch of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

She graduated with a bachelors of science in human and organizational development from Vanderbilt University and earned her Juris Doctor from University of San Diego School of Law. She is also a founding executive committee member of the Energy, Utilities and Communications Law section of the Nevada State Bar. Originally from Salisbury, Maryland, Ms. Cordova lives in Las Vegas with two dogs, two cats, and her two teenage children.

“I am grateful and pleased she has agreed to serve in this critical role,” added Governor Sisolak.