Governor Sisolak announces his State of Nevada board, commission and agency appointments for March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the 56 appointments he made to State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of March.

Governor Sisolak encourages anyone interested in serving their community in Nevada to review opportunities posted on the Office of the Governor’s official website here.

Appointments from March 2021 are listed below:

Toby Chavez Barbers’ Health and Sanitation Board Joseph Foley Barbers’ Health and Sanitation Board Dana Walburn Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council Sean O’Donnell Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council Garrett Hade Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council DeNeese Parker Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council Amy Davey Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Michele Washington Board for the Administration of Subsequent Injury Account for Self-Insured Employers Wendy Lang Board for the Administration of Subsequent Injury Account for Self-Insured Employers Rebecca Hampton Board for the Education and Counseling of Displaced Homemakers Ricky Arpin Board of Accountancy Valerie Drake Board of Agriculture Tamara Hudson Board of Education LeRoy Perks Board to Review Claims Maureen Tappan Board to Review Claims Rod Smith Board to Review Claims James Bruner Commission for Common-Interest Communities and Condominium Hotels Sandra LaPalm Commission for Persons Who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or Speech Impaired John Shaffer Commission for Persons Who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or Speech Impaired Jim Wells Commission for the Reconstruction of the V&T Railway Jeffrey Gilbert Commission on Judicial Selection Michelle Horne Commission on Judicial Selection Scott Spero Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles Kenneth Ravago Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles Maurice White Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles Sheila Moore Department of Administration, Appeals Officers Karl Armstrong Department of Administration, Appeals Officers Janette Reyes-Speer Department of Administration, Appeals Officers Charles York Department of Administration, Appeals Officers Kristin Hoxie Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council Kellie Hess Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council Crystal Johnson Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council Sherry Waugh Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council Kathy Osti Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council Jennifer Frischmann Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Arthur Reitz Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Taylor Chaney Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Jacob Arant Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Deborah Dreyer Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision Jo Lee Wickes Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission Jeremy Setters Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission Jessica Velazquez-Ramirez Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission Daniel Pierrott Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission Rueben Vasquez Nevada Indian Commission Staci Emm Nevada Indian Commission Gil Hernandez Northern Nevada Veterans’ Cemetery Advisory Committee William Spielberg Occupational Safety Health and Review Board Timothy Bezick Private Investigator’s Licensing Board Russell Roth Real Estate Commission Holly Welborn Sentencing Commission Minnie Foxx Speech-Language Pathology, Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensing Board Hope Sullivan State Land Use Planning Advisory Council Maureen Casey State Land Use Planning Advisory Council Harold Stanley Johnson Tax Commission Anne Davis Veterans’ Services Commission Melody Rose Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education

For more information on board vacancies, please visit this link.