Governor Sisolak announces his State of Nevada board, commission and agency appointments for March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the 56 appointments he made to State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of March. 

Governor Sisolak encourages anyone interested in serving their community in Nevada to review opportunities posted on the Office of the Governor’s official website here.

Appointments from March 2021 are listed below:  

Toby Chavez Barbers’ Health and Sanitation Board 
Joseph Foley Barbers’ Health and Sanitation Board 
Dana Walburn Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
Sean O’Donnell Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
Garrett Hade Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
DeNeese Parker Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
Amy Davey Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board 
Michele Washington Board for the Administration of Subsequent Injury Account for Self-Insured Employers 
Wendy Lang Board for the Administration of Subsequent Injury Account for Self-Insured Employers 
Rebecca Hampton Board for the Education and Counseling of Displaced Homemakers 
Ricky Arpin Board of Accountancy 
Valerie Drake Board of Agriculture 
Tamara Hudson Board of Education   
LeRoy Perks Board to Review Claims 
Maureen Tappan Board to Review Claims 
Rod Smith Board to Review Claims 
James Bruner Commission for Common-Interest Communities and Condominium Hotels 
Sandra LaPalm Commission for Persons Who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or Speech Impaired 
John Shaffer Commission for Persons Who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or Speech Impaired 
Jim Wells Commission for the Reconstruction of the V&T Railway 
Jeffrey Gilbert Commission on Judicial Selection 
Michelle Horne Commission on Judicial Selection 
Scott Spero Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles 
Kenneth Ravago Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles 
Maurice White Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles 
Sheila Moore Department of Administration, Appeals Officers 
Karl Armstrong Department of Administration, Appeals Officers 
Janette Reyes-Speer Department of Administration, Appeals Officers 
Charles York Department of Administration, Appeals Officers 
Kristin Hoxie Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council 
Kellie Hess Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council 
Crystal Johnson Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council 
Sherry Waugh Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council 
Kathy Osti Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council 
Jennifer Frischmann Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Arthur Reitz Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Taylor Chaney Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Jacob Arant Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Deborah Dreyer Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision 
Jo Lee Wickes Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission 
Jeremy Setters Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission 
Jessica Velazquez-Ramirez Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission 
Daniel Pierrott Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission 
Rueben Vasquez Nevada Indian Commission 
Staci Emm Nevada Indian Commission 
Gil Hernandez Northern Nevada Veterans’ Cemetery Advisory Committee 
William Spielberg Occupational Safety Health and Review Board 
Timothy Bezick Private Investigator’s Licensing Board 
Russell Roth Real Estate Commission 
Holly Welborn Sentencing Commission 
Minnie Foxx Speech-Language Pathology, Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensing Board 
Hope Sullivan State Land Use Planning Advisory Council 
Maureen Casey State Land Use Planning Advisory Council 
Harold Stanley Johnson Tax Commission 
Anne Davis Veterans’ Services Commission 
Melody Rose Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education

For more information on board vacancies, please visit this link.

