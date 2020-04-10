Governor Sisolak announces addition of call center to DETR

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has been overloaded with calls, due to the many people inquiring about unemployment. Now, Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the selection of a call center vendor, to add at least 100 full-time operators and help meet the demand.

The new staff will be made up of operators working in call centers as well as employees working from home. The state is working with the employer on an aggressive timeline to get up and running.

Over 250,000 Nevadans have already applied for unemployment, and an additional 50,000 are expected to file by the end of the week. That’s a 3,887% increase from unemployment claims since 2019.

The phone numbers to the call center will be announced as soon as they become available. The quickest way to file a claim is through the online portal at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.