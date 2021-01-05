Governor Sisolak announces 52 appointments, encourages others to apply to serve Nevada community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak announced 52 appointments to State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of December.
The Governor’s December 2020 appointments are as follows:
|Appointee:
|Appointed To:
|Thomas Lawson
|Advisory Commission on the Administration of Justice
|William Theodore Hartwell
|Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling
|Tammi Barlow
|Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling
|Pearl Kim
|Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council
|Marshal Hernandez
|Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council
|Mavis Major
|Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council
|Robert Moore
|Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council
|Kristina Etherington
|Board of Accountancy
|Charles Russell
|Board of Accountancy
|Robert Mark Newburn
|Board of Education
|Stanton Southwick
|Board of Landscape Architecture
|John L’Etoile
|Board of Landscape Architecture
|Douglas Stacey
|Board of Podiatry
|Kenneth Jarvis
|Board of Podiatry
|Linda Fox
|Board of Public Employees’ Benefits Program
|April Caughron
|Board of Public Employees’ Benefits Program
|Montaviest Qualls
|Commission on Construction Education
|Melissa Maguire
|Commission on Construction Education
|Craig Ruedt von Collenberg
|Commission on Construction Education
|Jennifer Bauer
|Employee-Management Committee
|Pauline Beigel
|Employee-Management Committee
|Turessa Russell
|Employee-Management Committee
|Tracy DuPree
|Employee-Management Committee
|Stephanie Parker
|Employee-Management Committee
|Sherri Thompson
|Employee-Management Committee
|Hywel Gwyn Davies
|Employee-Management Committee
|Fred Dilger
|Executive Director, Agency for Nuclear Projects
|Mark Briant
|Fire Services Board
|Brynlin Thornley
|Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities
|Kimberly Palma-Ortega
|Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities
|Lauralyn McCarthy Sandoval
|Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities
|Randall Owen
|Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities
|Jack Mayes
|Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities
|Jacquelyn Sundstrand
|Historical Records Advisory Board
|Shayne Del Cohen
|Historical Records Advisory Board
|David Fogerson
|Homeland Security Commission
|David Fogerson
|Homeland Security Commission, Committee on Finance
|Kostan Lathouris
|Nevada Indian Commission
|Brian Wadsworth
|Nevada Indian Commission
|Bruce Jabbour
|Nye County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner District 1
|Jennifer Lanterman
|Sentencing Commission
|Thomas Lawson
|Sentencing Commission
|Mary Farrell
|State Council on Libraries and Literacy
|Sami Real
|State Land Use Planning Advisory Council
|Lorinda Wichman
|State Land Use Planning Advisory Council
|Elizabeth Campbell
|Teachers and Leaders Council
|Patricia Michitarian
|Teachers and Leaders Council
|Darcy McInnis
|Teachers and Leaders Council
|Pamela Teel
|Teachers and Leaders Council
|James Cooney
|Teachers and Leaders Council
|Sarah Negrete
|Teachers and Leaders Council
|Catherine Dinauer
|Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education
The Governor encourages anyone interested in serving their community in Nevada to review opportunities posted on his official state website. Opportunities are updated regularly.