Governor Sisolak announces 52 appointments, encourages others to apply to serve Nevada community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak announced 52 appointments to State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of December.

Today, I am pleased to announce 52 appointments made to State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of November. Learn more about boards and commissions here: https://t.co/5GpT2a2VJy pic.twitter.com/bDknrKbN3E — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 5, 2021

The Governor’s December 2020 appointments are as follows:

Appointee: Appointed To: Thomas Lawson Advisory Commission on the Administration of Justice William Theodore Hartwell Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling Tammi Barlow Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling Pearl Kim Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council Marshal Hernandez Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council Mavis Major Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council Robert Moore Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council Kristina Etherington Board of Accountancy Charles Russell Board of Accountancy Robert Mark Newburn Board of Education Stanton Southwick Board of Landscape Architecture John L’Etoile Board of Landscape Architecture Douglas Stacey Board of Podiatry Kenneth Jarvis Board of Podiatry Linda Fox Board of Public Employees’ Benefits Program April Caughron Board of Public Employees’ Benefits Program Montaviest Qualls Commission on Construction Education Melissa Maguire Commission on Construction Education Craig Ruedt von Collenberg Commission on Construction Education Jennifer Bauer Employee-Management Committee Pauline Beigel Employee-Management Committee Turessa Russell Employee-Management Committee Tracy DuPree Employee-Management Committee Stephanie Parker Employee-Management Committee Sherri Thompson Employee-Management Committee Hywel Gwyn Davies Employee-Management Committee Fred Dilger Executive Director, Agency for Nuclear Projects Mark Briant Fire Services Board Brynlin Thornley Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Kimberly Palma-Ortega Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Lauralyn McCarthy Sandoval Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Randall Owen Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Jack Mayes Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities Jacquelyn Sundstrand Historical Records Advisory Board Shayne Del Cohen Historical Records Advisory Board David Fogerson Homeland Security Commission David Fogerson Homeland Security Commission, Committee on Finance Kostan Lathouris Nevada Indian Commission Brian Wadsworth Nevada Indian Commission Bruce Jabbour Nye County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner District 1 Jennifer Lanterman Sentencing Commission Thomas Lawson Sentencing Commission Mary Farrell State Council on Libraries and Literacy Sami Real State Land Use Planning Advisory Council Lorinda Wichman State Land Use Planning Advisory Council Elizabeth Campbell Teachers and Leaders Council Patricia Michitarian Teachers and Leaders Council Darcy McInnis Teachers and Leaders Council Pamela Teel Teachers and Leaders Council James Cooney Teachers and Leaders Council Sarah Negrete Teachers and Leaders Council Catherine Dinauer Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education

The Governor encourages anyone interested in serving their community in Nevada to review opportunities posted on his official state website. Opportunities are updated regularly.