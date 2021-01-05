Governor Sisolak announces 52 appointments, encourages others to apply to serve Nevada community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak announced 52 appointments to State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of December.  

The Governor’s December 2020 appointments are as follows:

Appointee: Appointed To: 
Thomas Lawson Advisory Commission on the Administration of Justice 
William Theodore Hartwell Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling 
Tammi Barlow Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling 
Pearl Kim Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
Marshal Hernandez Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
Mavis Major Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
Robert Moore Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council 
Kristina Etherington Board of Accountancy 
Charles Russell Board of Accountancy 
Robert Mark Newburn Board of Education 
Stanton Southwick Board of Landscape Architecture 
John L’Etoile Board of Landscape Architecture 
Douglas Stacey Board of Podiatry 
Kenneth Jarvis Board of Podiatry 
Linda Fox Board of Public Employees’ Benefits Program 
April Caughron Board of Public Employees’ Benefits Program 
Montaviest Qualls Commission on Construction Education 
Melissa Maguire Commission on Construction Education 
Craig Ruedt von Collenberg Commission on Construction Education 
Jennifer Bauer Employee-Management Committee 
Pauline Beigel Employee-Management Committee 
Turessa Russell Employee-Management Committee 
Tracy DuPree Employee-Management Committee 
Stephanie Parker Employee-Management Committee 
Sherri Thompson Employee-Management Committee 
Hywel Gwyn Davies Employee-Management Committee 
Fred Dilger Executive Director, Agency for Nuclear Projects 
Mark Briant Fire Services Board 
Brynlin Thornley Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Kimberly Palma-Ortega Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Lauralyn McCarthy Sandoval Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Randall Owen Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Jack Mayes Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities 
Jacquelyn Sundstrand Historical Records Advisory Board 
Shayne Del Cohen Historical Records Advisory Board 
David Fogerson Homeland Security Commission 
David Fogerson Homeland Security Commission, Committee on Finance 
Kostan Lathouris Nevada Indian Commission 
Brian Wadsworth Nevada Indian Commission 
Bruce Jabbour Nye County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner District 1 
Jennifer Lanterman Sentencing Commission 
Thomas Lawson Sentencing Commission 
Mary Farrell State Council on Libraries and Literacy 
Sami Real State Land Use Planning Advisory Council 
Lorinda Wichman State Land Use Planning Advisory Council 
Elizabeth Campbell Teachers and Leaders Council 
Patricia Michitarian Teachers and Leaders Council 
Darcy McInnis Teachers and Leaders Council 
Pamela Teel Teachers and Leaders Council 
James Cooney Teachers and Leaders Council 
Sarah Negrete Teachers and Leaders Council 
Catherine Dinauer Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education

The Governor encourages anyone interested in serving their community in Nevada to review opportunities posted on his official state website. Opportunities are updated regularly. 

