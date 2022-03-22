LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that he would be setting aside up to $5M to go towards the goal of finding new ways to make community college free for Nevadans.

The goal is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act set to explore options to help those looking into schooling or other apprentice and training programs free by 2025.

The Governor’s commitment builds upon existing programs, like the Nevada Promise Scholarship, which allows certain high school graduates to attend community colleges in Nevada at a discounted cost.

“A high school education isn’t enough, and we should recognize that it’s no longer “pre-school through grade 12,” but at least “pre-school through community college or other post high school training,” said Governor Sisolak.

More information on the community college workforce training and programs committee is available by clicking HERE.