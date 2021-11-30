Sisolak: Large events can admit attendees under 12 regardless of vaccination status

FILE – In this April 29, 2021, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Gov. Sisolak applauded Nevada lawmakers for passing hundreds of bills in a legislative session colored heavily by the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with reporters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Sisolak said he felt optimistic about the state’s future. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Governor Steve Sisolak signed an Emergency Directive, which allows event operators at large gatherings to admit attendees under the age of 12, regardless of vaccination status.

Nevadas aged 11 and under recently became authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Attendees who are aged 11 and under are not required to be vaccinated for large events and large conventions where attendance is 4,000 or greater.

However, masks are still required for the 11 and under age group, if they are unvaccinated.

Children under 12 who provide proof of full vaccination are not required to wear a mask during the event or convention.