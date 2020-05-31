Governor Sisolak activates Nevada National Guard

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — On Saturday night, Governor Sisolak tweeted that he is activating the Nevada National Guard. In his tweet, he said this is in response to “circumstances going on in Reno and at the request of local leaders.” A curfew is also in effect Saturday night in Reno.

Based on circumstances going on in Reno and at the request of local leaders, I have activated members of the @nvnationalguard to secure government buildings. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 31, 2020

Videos surfaced throughout the day Saturday of people breaking into government buildings in Reno. Sisolak did not mention Las Vegas in his tweet.

Earlier in the evening Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve announced a curfew for the city.