Governor Sisolak activates Nevada National Guard

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — On Saturday night, Governor Sisolak tweeted that he is activating the Nevada National Guard. In his tweet, he said this is in response to “circumstances going on in Reno and at the request of local leaders.” A curfew is also in effect Saturday night in Reno.
Videos surfaced throughout the day Saturday of people breaking into government buildings in Reno. Sisolak did not mention Las Vegas in his tweet.
Earlier in the evening Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve announced a curfew for the city.