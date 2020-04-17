Governor says date not set to reopen state, cites plan to rely on public safety & scientific data

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — All eyes are on Governor Steve Sisolak’s plan to reopen our state’s economy, after President Trump’s COVID-19 task force announced federal guidelines to allow the opening of specific states.

The governor spoke in a news conference Thursday, sharing his plans to rely on science and the opinions of experts.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

“It’s not as easy as flipping a switch,” Governor Sisolak said of the reopening process. “I’m looking at the data that was provided to me by the scientists, I’m also studying availability as it comes to our hospital surges.”

The governor said steps toward a societal resurgence will largely rely on more widespread testing, continued social distancing measures and overall health risk assessments.

"I've heard some of the comments. I'm not going to respond to those comments or attacks that are made on me…I know it's tough to stay home, but it's tough to have Nevadans die on your watch." — @GovSisolak on comments from Mayor Goodman and others about reopening Nevada. — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 17, 2020

“This is worth getting right,” Governor Sisolak explained. “And there are a number of factors experts are advising me on to show what that timeline looks like.”

While an exact timeline for a step by step reopening isn’t specifically set, he assured Nevadans we’re on the right track.

“It’s tough to stay home, I understand that,” the governor sympathized. “But it’s also tough to have Nevadans die on your watch.”

Therefore, the wait might last a little longer, but Governor Sisolak said the safety of our state’s citizens is more important than anything else.

"I cannot end the shutdown until I feel confident that we are in a good position as it relates to the spread of the virus and the hospitalization. Some people are more concerned with the business side of this… The human toll is the most important to me." — @GovSisolak — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 17, 2020

“We are going to do this in a manner that’s safe,” he concluded. “And we’ll get to where we need to get to.”

Governor Sisolak also announced plans to assess what he calls a socio-economic disadvantage in regards to testing. He said certain populations have better access to COVID-19 tests than others.

The director of Nevada’s Public Health Lab, Dr. Mark Pandori, also spoke at length on the state of Nevada’s testing procedures Thursday.

Dr. Pandori stated the lab is performing about 400 tests per day, with around 5,000 on hand at all times.

He also said private labs across the state are conducting an additional 1,000 tests per day.

Dr. Pandori also expressed that Nevada is one of five states in the country that’s managed to make its own COVID-19 test kits, citing a nationwide shortage.