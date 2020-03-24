Governor puts restrictions on two drugs after reports of hoarding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday issued an emergency order to protect the supply of two pharmaceuticals that might be used in treating people fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The order restricts prescriptions and dispensing of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.

The Nevada State Board of Pharmacy on Monday asked Sisolak to act as reports of hoarding came to light.

#Breaking: Governor Steve Sisolak has approved an emergency regulation on the prescribing and dispensing of chloroquine & hydroxychloroquine.



Yesterday, we reported that the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy issued a guideline restricting dispensing of the meds.



“This emergency regulation protects Nevadans who needs these drugs for legitimate medical purposes. At this point in time, there is no known cure for COVID-19 and we must not withhold these drugs from those who need them,” Sisolak said in a statement Tuesday. “The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home for Nevada, not to stockpile these drugs.”

The regulation prohibits prescribing or dispensing chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for a COVID-19 diagnosis, requires an ICD-10 code on prescriptions for the drugs and limits the prescription amount to a 30-day supply for the drugs.

The emergency regulation will ensure access for Nevada patients to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for legitimate medical purposes, according to the governor’s statement.