LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered all U.S. and state flags on or at state property to be flown at half-staff to honor the lives lost during Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, TX.

In the executive order the governor writes, ““Our hearts are broken for the families and community in Uvalde, TX. We know this feeling in Nevada all too well, and this senseless loss of life is becoming all too common. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain the parents in Uvalde are experiencing. Kathy and I are sending our love and support for the grieving community. As Governor, I have taken action to decrease gun violence in Nevada, and I’m committed to ensuring a future free from these tragedies.”

Nationally President Joe Biden also ordered all flags at federal government buildings to be flown at half-staff.