Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship winners making a difference in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four previous winners of the Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship are making a difference in our state. The scholarship will be given to four students majoring in elementary or secondary education, with an intent to teach in Nevada.

The four previous winners shared their stories virtually to encourage people to apply.

“I’m teaching at the very same my high school I graduated from. So that’s one thing that I really do, you know, implement even in my own teaching life is prepping yourself for college life,” shared Reuben d’Silva. “And that 3.25 GPA is a necessity to qualify for the Millennium scholarship.”

The scholarship can be used at numerous universities in our state. It was created in 2011 following the death of former Gov. Kenny Guinn in 2010. Recipients must commit to teaching in Nevada once they graduate.

