Governor Gavin Newsom orders statewide shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19 in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide ‘shelter in place’ order on Thursday afternoon to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order comes into force Thursday evening.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Gavin said: “We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.”

In the announcement Thursday, Newsom promised that grocery stores will remain open, kids can still play outside, and food can still be picked up at restaurants.

