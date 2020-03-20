1  of  3
Breaking News
SNHD Daily Update: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County Boulder City declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic Nellis AFB reports first case of COVID-19

Governor Gavin Newsom orders statewide shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19 in California

Local News

by: Alliz Clavijo, Alliz Clavijo

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide ‘shelter in place’ order on Thursday afternoon to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order comes into force Thursday evening.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Gavin said: “We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.”

In the announcement Thursday, Newsom promised that grocery stores will remain open, kids can still play outside, and food can still be picked up at restaurants.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories