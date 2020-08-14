Governor formalizes ‘Road to Recovery’ plan with ‘new normal’ directive; 2 counties in Nevada considered at lower risk of spreading COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, chaired by Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage, met with eight Nevada counties flagged last week for having an elevated disease transmission risk.

After the counties were identified last week, Cage and the Task Force worked with local leaders throughout the weekend and this week to thoroughly examine each county’s data, and counties submitted assessment and action plans for review.

Based on data pulled this week, two of the eight counties no longer meet two or more of the criteria, meaning they are considered at a lower risk for spreading COVID-19. Those two counties – Carson City and Lincoln – will remain with current mitigation measures based on the improvement in the county data.

The remaining six counties on the list – Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Washoe – previewed preliminary action plans with the Task Force on Thursday.

At this time, all current restrictions for each county will remain in place as plans are reviewed and refined over the next week. This includes the existing closures of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries in Clark, Washoe, Nye, and Elko counties per Directive 027.

Plans will undergo a final review and potential action by the Task Force at next Thursday’s meeting. Upon approval of a plan, a date for implementation of any new mitigation measures for each high-risk county will be announced.

Based on the data pulled this week, no additional counties are meeting two or more of the criteria and can maintain with all the current restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. A copy of the latest data is below.

Additionally, Governor Steve Sisolak signed Directive 030 Thursday, which formally adopts the ‘Road to Recovery: Moving to A New Normal plan,’ which was announced publicly on Au 3, and outlined the State’s transition to a long-term, focused mitigation strategy moving forward.

The hallmark of the new normal plan is utilizing targeted strategic mitigation measures at the county level using State and local data and assessments to best help slow the spread of COVID-19 within those specific communities.

Directive 030 also formally creates the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force and gives them the authority to work with local governments and take action on country-specific plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.