LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, will deliver his first victory speech after unseating incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, in last week’s election.

8Newsnow.com will live stream the speech.

Governor-elect Lombardo will make the remarks at his alma mater, Rancho High School, at 2:30 p.m. He will be joined by his family and campaign supporters.

The latest election results showed that Lombardo won the race with nearly 49% of the vote compared to Sisolak’s 47%. The other 4% of the vote was split among two lesser-known candidates and a category for “None of These Candidates.”