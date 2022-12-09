LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor-elect Joe Lombardo was in attendance at the Vegas Chamber Luncheon at the Wynn resort on Friday to address the business community.

“I’m looking forward to working with the chamber and forming a partnership to move the state forward,” he said.

The Vegas Chamber’s president and CEO, Mary Beth Sewald said the last few years were tough as many small businesses were affected by the pandemic.

She said she hopes the upcoming lineup of major events such as Formula 1 can help.

“It is important to have someone from formula 1 to be on the chamber board. Obviously, the economic impact of formula 1 coming to our destination will be monumental,” Sewald said.

Sewald added that the domino effect from major events like Formula 1 and other sports events will help small businesses connect.

She also said there is also a lot of planning ahead of the upcoming legislation session where the chamber plans to collaborate with governor-elect Lombardo and his new administration.

“We have a legislative session coming up in February and we are excited to take to the legislature and make sure we keep the business climate productive and competitive and free from any additional taxes and regulations,” Paul Anderson the incoming chairman for the Vegas Chamber said.

“The process will be symbiotic. This will be a process that will move the state forward for a great place to live,” Lombardo added.

He is expected to take office in January.