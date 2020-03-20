Governor designates fuel providers as essential services

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Clarifying some possible confusion, Governor Sisolak, along with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, instructed all contributors of the fuel supply chain that they are considered essential services. Further more, fuel providers were told to remain open for business.

Providers instructed to stay in operation include:

Pipeline operators

Distribution terminals

Tanker trucks

Fuel wholesalers

Electric vehicle chargers

Registered Service Agents repairing or calibrating fuel dispensing equipment

This clarification comes following the Nevada Health Response COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative on Wednesday, which outlined essential and non-essential businesses. The initiative outlined gas stations and truck stops, but did not list all elements of the fuel supply chain, specifically.

