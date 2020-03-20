Governor designates fuel providers as essential services

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Clarifying some possible confusion, Governor Sisolak, along with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, instructed all contributors of the fuel supply chain that they are considered essential services. Further more, fuel providers were told to remain open for business.
Providers instructed to stay in operation include:
- Pipeline operators
- Distribution terminals
- Tanker trucks
- Fuel wholesalers
- Electric vehicle chargers
- Registered Service Agents repairing or calibrating fuel dispensing equipment
This clarification comes following the Nevada Health Response COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative on Wednesday, which outlined essential and non-essential businesses. The initiative outlined gas stations and truck stops, but did not list all elements of the fuel supply chain, specifically.
