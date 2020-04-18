Governor: 15,000 hotel rooms to house homeless in California

A man walks by tents near the MSC South homeless shelter, where at least 70 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, on Monday, April 13, 2020, in San Francisco. Local governments have begun moving large numbers of homeless into hotels as part of Operation Roomkey. Among the requirements are that people get tested when they check in and that medical staff at the hotel make regular checks to see if people’s conditions change. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — California is on its way to lease more than 15,000 hotel rooms to house the state’s large number of homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says more than 4,000 homeless people have moved into those rooms, although his office could not say where they are.

There are concerns the virus could sweep through the state’s 150,000 homeless people. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to test the homeless population for the virus.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti says teams will begin fanning out next week to offer expanded testing to the homeless there.