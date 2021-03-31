Government warns about fake post-vaccine survey scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Justice is warning it’s received reports that fraudsters are creating fake COVID-19 vaccine surveys and asking them to consumers to fill them out with the promise of getting a prize or cash.

However, the surveys are being used to steal money from consumers and capture consumers’ personal information.

Consumers receive the survey via email or a text and are promised gift, in some cases an iPad Pro, to entice them to fill out the survey. Consumers are told all they will have to do is submit their credit card information to pay for shipping and handling fees, but the prize is never received.

The Justice Department said consumers should never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey, unless they are from a known or verified source.

Consumers are warned that scammers often try to make their messages look like they come from government agencies or financial institutions. Generally, a company will not contact you to ask for your username and password.

If you receive a text message or email claiming to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey and containing a link or other contact information, please report the communication to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form. Intellectual property crimes such as these also may be reported to federal law enforcement at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) at this link.

If you believe you may have entered information into a fraudulent website, you can find resources on how to protect your information at: www.identitytheft.gov.

To learn more about identifying and protecting yourself from phishing attempts, visit this site to learn how to recognize phishing scams or this FBI link on scams.