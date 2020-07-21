Government Surplus Auctions to be hosted virtually Aug. 3-11 on TNT auction website

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hey, bidder, bidder: Name your price because the Government Surplus Auctions will be hosted virtually this year. According to Clark County and participating agencies hosting it, this year’s auction will be Monday, Aug. 3, through Tuesday, Aug. 11, on the TNT Auctions website.

“We normally host three government surplus auctions a year that draw large crowds, which we can’t accommodate because of the pandemic,” said David Johnson, manager of the County’s Automotive Services Division, which oversees the sales. “We had to cancel our spring auction, but we believe we can adapt the sale to allow for a preview period and an no live bidding on site. We’ll see how the sale goes this summer to determine whether we will attempt to host an auction this fall following a similar format.”

Those interested in attending the auction will also have a time, from Aug. 3-8, to view the items up for bid during an on-site preview. However, attendees will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines for the state and wear face masks during the preview.

Catalogs featuring vehicles, miscellaneous items, and unclaimed property from McCarran International Airport’s Lost and Found are posted on TNT’s website along with the bid closing dates and times. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, all bidding will take place online during the auction period.

Information about registering as a bidder and the terms and conditions for participation are posted on TNT’s website.

Clark County will host a preview period at its auction lot from Monday, Aug. 3 to Saturday, Aug. 8, for bidders to see vehicles and some miscellaneous items that will be sold.

Unclaimed property from the airport will not be available for preview. That property will be packaged and sold in lots that are shown in photos posted on the website.

The auction lot is located at 4320 Stephanie Street, off East Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park. Due to COVID-19 concerns, no more than 50 people will be allowed on-site during the preview period, and any visitors coming to the lot are required to wear face coverings. People also will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines if they are waiting in line to be granted access to the auction lot.

Auction lot hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the preview period.

Approximately 300 vehicles, 300 lots of miscellaneous items, and 150 lots of unclaimed property from the airport will be sold during the auction. The auctions feature items used or acquired by area police departments, local cities, the state of Nevada, and other government agencies. In addition to vehicles, other popular items that are sold include furniture, computers, bicycles, and electronics.