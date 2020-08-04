Clark County hosting government surplus vehicle, airport lost and found online auctions this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and participating agencies will host online government surplus auctions through Tuesday, Aug. 11 through the TNT Auction’s website.

Item catalogs featuring vehicles, unclaimed electronics, watches, and jewelry from McCarran International Airport’s Lost and Found and more are posted on TNT’s website along with bid closing dates and times.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, all bidding will take place online during the auction period. Information about registering as a bidder and the terms and conditions for participation are posted on TNT’s website.

Clark County will host a preview period at its auction lot from Monday, Aug. 3 to Saturday, Aug. 8, for interested bidders to see vehicles and some miscellaneous items to be sold.

Items currently listed online for bidding:

Government Cars and Trucks

Tablets, Readers, Laptops

Nintendo Switches, Playstation Console

Go Pro cameras and accessories

Bose and Sono speakers, Beats Headphones

Olympus, Fujifilm, Nikon cameras

Jewelry, Watches, Fitbits

Binoculars

Miscellaneous items

For those in search of unclaimed electronic devices, the TNT Auction website will list the McCarran Airport lost and found item auction until Aug. 7.

Unclaimed property from the airport will not be available for preview. That property will be packaged and sold in lots that are shown in photos posted on the website.

A $250.00 deposit hold required to bid. A deposit holds will be released at the conclusion of the auction if no purchase is made. No cash payments will be accepted.

TNT Auction asks that bidders not arrive at the airport facility until they have received and previewed their emailed invoice. The invoice will be payable through a link in that email.

The government surplus auction lot is located at 4320 Stephanie Street, off East Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park. Due to COVID-19 concerns, no more than 50 people will be allowed on-site during the preview period, and any visitors coming to the lot are required to wear face coverings.

People also will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines if they are waiting in line to be granted access to the auction lot. Auction lot hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the preview period.

“We normally host three government surplus auctions a year that draw large crowds, which we can’t accommodate because of the pandemic,” said David Johnson, manager of the County’s Automotive Services Division, which oversees the sales.

The auctions feature items used or acquired by area police departments, local cities, the state of Nevada, and other government agencies. In addition to vehicles, other popular items that are sold include furniture, computers, bicycles, and electronics.

Going online due to #COVID19: #ClarkCounty now hosting government surplus auctions through Tuesday, Aug. 11. Sales being managed by @tntauction – check out items and bid at https://t.co/mIm2snohA9. #Vegas



Read more: https://t.co/jRtxByCnmh pic.twitter.com/luNPvPHsNq — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 4, 2020

“We had to cancel our spring auction, but we believe we can adapt the sale to allow for a preview period and no live bidding on-site. We’ll see how the sale goes this summer to determine whether we will attempt to host an auction this fall following a similar format,” added Johnson.

Approximately 300 vehicles, 300 lots of miscellaneous items and 150 lots of unclaimed property from the airport will be sold during the auction.

Please note, the TNT Auction website says not to enter the auction facility if you are sick or showing signs of sickness. You will be asked to leave immediately.

For more information on these auctions, and items currently available, please visit the TNT Auction website.