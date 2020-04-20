Government releases picture of stimulus check with Trump’s name

(CNN) — Americans are getting a look at what the paper economic stimulus checks, with President Trump’s name on them, may look like.

The prototype is included in a U.S. Secret Service news release warning people about potential scams related to the checks.

Checks go out to millions of Americans this summer who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS.

The cash is aimed at combating the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The checks show President Trump’s name in the lower left hand corner underneath the words “Economic Impact Payment.”

They are also signed by a Treasury Department official. This marks the first time in history a president’s name appears on an IRS check.