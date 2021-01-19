Government hiring 2,000 for jobs at National Nuclear Security Administration sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is hiring in Las Vegas and nine other cities, looking to fill about 2,000 new employees “to build the next generation of nuclear security professionals.”

Through virtual job fairs, NNSA will be hiring for:

Kansas City National Security Campus (Missouri)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (California)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (New Mexico)

Nevada National Security Site

Pantex Plant (Texas)

Sandia National Laboratories (New Mexico & California)

Savannah River Site (South Carolina)

Y-12 National Security Complex (Tennessee)

NNSA is hiring engineers, physical scientists, foreign affairs specialists, lawyers, information technology specialists and security specialists, among other job categories.

Positions are also available with contractors for jobs in business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility and operations, and general science.

Register for the hiring event here.

“NNSA’s vital national security missions help keep our nation and our world safe and secure, so we’re excited to be hosting this event, and to be recruiting and interviewing our nation’s top talents and professionals,” said Lewis (Lew) Monroe III, NNSA’s Director of Human Resources.

During the online event, candidates will be able to have message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding available opportunities.

Job candidates will also have the opportunity to visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about NSE locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest.