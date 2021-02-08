Gov. Steve Sisolak praises request to draft bill that would benefit Nevada small businesses

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak praised the request to draft a bill that would benefit Nevada’s small businesses. It would allot an additional $50 million through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) Grant program.

So far, more than 4,500 applications supporting small businesses and nonprofits have been approved via PETS.

Sisolak’s statement is as follows:

“This small business program has been a vital lifeline to thousands of small businesses in our State who’ve been impacted during the pandemic. That’s why in my State of the State address, I called on the Legislature to prioritize an additional $50 million for this program, so we can provide financial assistance to many more businesses who are fighting to keep their doors open. I’m grateful to Legislative Leadership and the Committee Chairs for introducing this bill so early in the session and for sharing the goal of supporting Nevada’s smallest businesses. Thousands of our small businesses need help, and they need it now. I look forward to ultimately signing this legislation so the State can work to get these funds directly into the hands of small business owners as quickly as possible.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

The program previously received $51 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, and with this addition, that total will now be more than $100 million. A news release says this makes the program the largest for small business assistance in the state’s history.

Applications previously submitted under the program will be processed once the funding is approved. For more information on PETS, click here.