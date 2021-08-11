Gov. Sisolak welcomes UNLV Class of 2025 medical students to campus, encourages them to stay in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Class of 2025 medical students at UNLV got a special welcome from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

The governor made it clear how vital their role will be during this global pandemic.

“You are a major part in fighting this pandemic,” Governor Sisolak said.

#HAPPENINGNOW: @GovSisolak is speaking with class of 2025 medical students at UNLV school of medicine. Touring the campus and making them know how crucial their role is during a global pandemic @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/893ioaiVND — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) August 11, 2021

The 60 new medical students at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, are already learning the techniques, it takes, to be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irwin Munoz and his classmates have learned intubation — a key method used in hospitals to save critical covid 19 patients.

“It highlighted the bigger role we play,” Munoz said.

Munoz says growing up he noticed the language barrier for his family when it came to health care access, and because of that, he knew he wanted to make a difference, especially now, when information is constantly changing.

This morning, @UNLVmedicine provided Gov with a hands-on learning demonstration. pic.twitter.com/nDXISf07AK — Meghin Delaney (@MeghinDelaney) August 11, 2021

“I volunteered at free clinics and I saw many Spanish people that looked like my family, and I realized there is still a need there is going to be a high demand and I want to play a big role into it,” Munoz said.

Nevada has also been dealing with shortage of doctors for years, with students going out of state for their residency, Governor Sisolak hopes that will change.

“We are doing more to offer more residency in hospitals and hopefully they want to come back home and provide care,” Governor Sisolak said. “There is a need everywhere but especially in Nevada so we need to keep them homegrown.”

Governor Sisolak also made sure the Class of 2025 knew how crucial their role is for the future of the health care industry and hopes this can be the start of the end of the doctor shortage.

The CDC says throughout America, on average, there are about 272 doctors per 100,000 residents, but in Nevada that number falls to just 198.