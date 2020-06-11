Gov. Sisolak wants to pardon people convicted of minor marijuana possession

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday morning that he wants the Board of Pardons Commissioners to provide pardons to thousands of people who were previously convicted for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Sisolak placed a resolution for consideration on the board’s agenda for its meeting on Wednesday, June 17.

Nevadans voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2016. A provision of the initiative legalized possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Sisolak’s proposed resolution would unconditionally pardon individuals previously convicted of possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, not for purpose of sale.

“The people of Nevada have decided that possession of small amounts of marijuana is not a crime,” Gov. Sisolak said. “If approved, this resolution will clear the slate for thousands of people who bear the stigma of a conviction for actions that have now been decriminalized.”

The Nevada Board of Pardons Commissioners is comprised of the Governor, the Justices of the Supreme Court, and the Attorney General. They have been granted statutory authority to pardon or otherwise grant clemency to individuals for prior criminal convictions.