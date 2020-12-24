Gov. Sisolak urges Nevadans, visitors to ‘remain vigilant’ during holiday weekends

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is imploring Nevadans and visitors to our state to “remain vigilant” these upcoming holiday weekends. In a holiday address posted to YouTube, he said as Thanksgiving’s effects subside, people must remember COVID-19 is still here.

The governor noted several ways Nevadans can stay safe and healthy, including:

Set up virtual visits

Hold gatherings with your household members

Limit interactions to small groups of no more than 10 people from two households (if necessary)

Stay home when you can

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands

“While we are working towards large-scale vaccination distribution, we must remain vigilant,” said Sisolak in the release. “So as you discuss whether to take the risk and gather together in the coming days, I ask you to consider the nurses, doctors, and first responders who will be working shifts on Christmas to keep us safe. The actions we take will impact them directly. Hospitals are crowded and healthcare workers are asking for our help. Let’s make safe choices to protect them and show them we have their backs.”

The governor wished Nevadans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, saying:

“I want to take a moment first and foremost to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all Nevadans who are celebrating at this time.”

He went on to acknowledge the 2,800 Nevadans who have passed due to COVID-19 this year and their families who are mourning.

“I can only imagine the pain these families must be feeling at this time. Kathy and I are holding these families in our hearts, and I know our fellow Nevadans will be doing the same thing.”

Sisolak extended his gratitude to the soldiers of Bravo Company of the Army Guard’s 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion spending their holidays deployed in Kuwait. He also thanked the soldiers and airmen of Nevada’s National Guard, first responders, frontline medical personnel, educators, truck drivers and others.

“Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant now more than ever,” he urged. He hopes all Nevadans enjoy time with their families, virtually and in-person.

For the full address, click here.