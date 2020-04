CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is holding a press conference to unveil his plan for our state’s recovery, called “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”

The plan has been created to reopen the economy and get Nevadans back into work. The plan will also help us transition to a “new normal” while continuing the fight against COVID-19.

