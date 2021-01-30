Gov. Sisolak tours apprenticeship course, hopes program will help build up Nevada’s workforce

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada faces record unemployment and immense economic challenges, Governor Steve Sisolak is taking steps to help revitalize the state’s workforce.

The governor toured a plumbing course at UA Local 525 Saturday, where second year apprentices were hard at work. Governor Sisolak says programs such as this will be vital to build up Nevada’s workforce.

“Every kid doesn’t need to go to college. These are the skills, real world skills that you can learn and take anywhere you want to go,” Governor Sisolak said. “We’re desperately in need of skilled craftsman and tradesman. This is going a long way in helping us fill some of that gap.”

Through its five-year program, the union will certify hundreds of apprentices in plumbing, pipe fitting, welding and HVAC.

Governor Sisolak says this is a great alternative for those who do not want a traditional college degree.

“I’m out there and I’m watching them, whether they’re hanging the pipe or welding or whatever it might be, there’s a lot of young folks where this is their best opportunity to move forward,” Governor Sisolak said. “It’s not easy, it’s not easy this is a long program to get through it all.”

As the state faces a challenging economic recovery, Local 525 Training Director Dale Stubblefield says there is also a lack of qualified workers.

“Blue collar workers are a tremendous shortage. Blue collar workers make a ton of money,” Stubblefield said. “I have guys that come in here for my apprenticeship in their mid-40s doing a career change, they were computer techs they were this or that. They can’t get a job.”

I had a great time on my tour this morning with Local 525! This state of the art facility is training the next generation of our highly skilled workforce. During my State of the State address, I outlined my vision to increase access & utilization of these apprenticeship programs. pic.twitter.com/Z6zii1lhpl — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 30, 2021

To help rebuild the workforce, Governor Sisolak wants “pre-apprenticeship” to be more accessible for high school students. He also wants to better promote existing programs within community colleges.

“You get to earn while you’re learning and on the job, firsthand,” Governor Sisolak said. “You can learn so much out of a book, and part of this is book learning, but part of it is hands-on, skilled craftsman learning. That you can only do from one generation passing it on to the next generation.”

Governor Sisolak is now creating the “Nevada Job Force,” which allows the state’s top companies will design and implement new training programs.