Gov. Sisolak to update Nevada’s COVID vaccine efforts

FILE – In this April 29, 2021, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Gov. Sisolak applauded Nevada lawmakers for passing hundreds of bills in a legislative session colored heavily by the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with reporters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Sisolak said he felt optimistic about the state’s future. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will update Southern Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts Thursday afternoon. The governor will be joined by members of the “Get Out the Vaccine” movement for a briefing at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

In July, Nevada became one of the first states to take advantage of FEMA “surge teams” offered by the federal government to assist the State in COVID-19 vaccination efforts. That FEMA mission is coming to a close. Sisolak will explain the next steps for vaccines.

According to data provided by the state, 63.05% of Nevadans 12 years and older have initiated vaccine and 53.64% are fully vaccinated. Both numbers are close to national averages.

Thursday’s announcement from Gov. Sisolak is not open to the public but will be carried live on 8NewsNow.com and the 8NewsNow Facebook page.