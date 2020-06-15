Gov. Sisolak to update Nevadans on phased-in reopening Monday at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will provide Nevadans with an update on Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Plan at 5 p.m. Monday.

After COVID-19 numbers declined and data improved, the Governor announced that the state was ready to enter Phase 2 on Friday, May 29. Some Las Vegas casinos and resorts reopened a few days later, on June 4.

For more than two weeks now, businesses such as bars, gyms, swimming pools and spas have been able to reopen.

As protests continue and COVID-19 testing increases throughout the state, Gov. Sisolak is continuing to encourage Nevadans to wear face coverings out in public and practice social distancing.

As of Monday, Nevada has a total of 465 COVID-19 deaths and over 11,200 cases. Clark County is reporting 379 deaths and 8,815 confirmed cases.

The news conference on Monday will be held at 5 p.m. in Carson City and will be streamed on the 8 News Now website and Facebook page.