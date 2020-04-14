Gov. Sisolak to rely on the advice of medical experts when to reopen Nevada economy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he won’t phase out the “Stay at Home” orders and reopen the economy until medical experts advise it is safe.

Sisolak issued his first directive on March 17 and then expanded it on April 8 until the end of the month.

In a series of tweets Monday evening, Sisolak wrote he wants to “ensure the health and safety of our residents” as well as tourists.

I understand that because of Nevada's position as one of the leading tourism hubs in the world, our State has the unique challenge of enacting the highest safety standards possible. (3/4) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 14, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will announce on Tuesday a detailed plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions in that state.

Sisolak also tweeted that he would work with western regional leaders on a reopening of the economy.

I view this challenge as a great opportunity & will work w/ my fellow Western regional Governors, leaders from around the country, & local governments across Nevada to ensure our residents & future visitors know there is a strong plan in place when we reopen for business. (4/4) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 14, 2020

During a news conference on Monday, President Donald Trump insisted that he could declare when the economy should reopen.

For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Legal scholars say the federal government does not have the power to direct states when to reopen their economies.