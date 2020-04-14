Gov. Sisolak to rely on the advice of medical experts when to reopen Nevada economy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he won’t phase out the “Stay at Home” orders and reopen the economy until medical experts advise it is safe.
Sisolak issued his first directive on March 17 and then expanded it on April 8 until the end of the month.
In a series of tweets Monday evening, Sisolak wrote he wants to “ensure the health and safety of our residents” as well as tourists.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will announce on Tuesday a detailed plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions in that state.
Sisolak also tweeted that he would work with western regional leaders on a reopening of the economy.
During a news conference on Monday, President Donald Trump insisted that he could declare when the economy should reopen.
Legal scholars say the federal government does not have the power to direct states when to reopen their economies.