Gov. Sisolak to release budget proposal today that he says ‘reflects the reality’

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public, including government agencies and school districts, will have a better picture Monday night of the financial challenges the state is facing in the next few years.

Governor Steve Sisolak posted on his Twitter account Monday that he will be releasing a summary of the 2021-2023 budget proposal in the evening, one day ahead of his State of the State address. This is a break from tradition because the budget is usually released at the time of the address.

“This budget reflects the reality we are currenlty in — where we are now. Tomorrow’s State of the State address represents where Nevada is going,” he wrote.

In November, Sisolak asked state agencies to propose 12% cuts in their budgets. Over the summer, lawmakers convened in a special session to offset a budget shortfall of more than $1 billion.

“This State of the State will undoubtedly look different than any prior State of the State in Nevada history. My recommended budget will represent where we are as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, and my State of the State will highlight where we are going,” Gov. Sisolak said in a news release from earlier this month.

Due to the pandemic, Sisolak is pre-recording the address.

The State of the State address will air at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Channel 8 will carry coverage of the speech and it will also be livestreamed on 8NewNow.com as well as the governor’s Facebook page.